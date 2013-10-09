* Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.5 pct
* Underlying sales up over 1 pct in last 8 weeks
* Shares up 2.2 pct
LONDON, Oct 9 British baker Greggs
returned to underlying sales growth in August and September,
saying a drive to refocus on its core food-on-the-go business
and abandon expansion into new areas such as cafes and supplying
more third parties was paying off.
New boss Roger Whiteside, who has issued two profit warnings
while undertaking the strategy shift, said on Wednesday the
better trading reflected new cakes and pizza ranges, extended
shop opening hours, better availability of sandwiches earlier in
the day, and the success of a 2 pounds ($3.22) breakfast deal.
"It is encouraging but we are mindful of the fact that
trading remains fragile," he said.
Data and surveys have shown an improving outlook for UK
consumer spending, which generates about two-thirds of gross
domestic product, but retailers remain wary as inflation
continues to outpace wage rises.
Even with its relatively low average transaction value of
just over two pounds, Greggs, which sells bread, sandwiches,
savouries, cakes and pastries to over 6 million customers a
week, has not been immune to the downturn.
The company, which with 1,693 shops has more outlets in
Britain than burger chain McDonald's, said sales at
stores open over a year fell 0.5 percent in the 13 weeks to
Sept. 28, its fiscal third quarter.
But Whiteside said like-for-like sales rose just over 1
percent in the final eight weeks of the quarter.
They had fallen 2.9 percent in the first half and then by
3.2 percent in the first five weeks of the second half as a July
heatwave kept shoppers off Britain's high streets.
Greggs has not posted a quarterly increase in like-for-like
sales since the final quarter of 2011.
At 0925 GMT shares in Greggs, which have fallen 18 percent
over the last year, were up 2.2 percent at 436 pence, valuing
the business at about 442 million pounds.
Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were forecasting a
pretax profit for 2013 of 40-42 million pounds, down from 51.9
million pounds in 2012. Greggs said its outlook for the full
year was unchanged.
Greggs is also refitting and re-shaping its store portfolio
as it seeks to raise its 12 percent share of Britain's 6 billion
pounds food-on-the-go market.
So far this year it has refitted 141 shops and plans 215 in
the full year. It now expects no increase in net shop numbers
this year as openings match closures.