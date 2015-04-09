(Adds details on principal reduction, exchange offer)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - Grenada has reached an agreement with creditors to restructure some US$262m-equivalent in defaulted international and local 2025 bonds, the Caribbean island's government said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

Bondholders have agreed to an overall principal reduction of 50% after exchanging their holdings for a new 15-year amortizing bond that carries a 7% coupon.

Half of the 50% haircut will take effect upfront. The remaining reduction will take effect on the successful completion of the International Monetary Funds's last review of an extended credit facility that is expected to end in late 2017 or early 2018.

As an additional compensation for their losses, bondholders will also receive a portion of the revenues that may be generated by the island's Citizenship by Investment program.

The principal on the new bonds will be repayable in 29 equal installments commencing on March 2016 and ending in March 2030.

Grenada is expected to complete the restructuring through an exchange offer in the second quarter of 2015 once documentation for the new notes has been finalized.

In 2013, the island nation defaulted on international and local bonds due 2025 after the global financial crisis and a series of hurricanes devastated the economy. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)