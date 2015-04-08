NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) - Grenada and creditors holding some
US$200m of the Caribbean island's defaulted bonds could announce
a restructuring agreement as soon as today, according to two
sources close to the negotiations.
Bondholders are expected to take a haircut of around 50
cents on the dollar, in line with a similar deal Grenada cut
with Taiwan's export-import bank in January over US$36.6m in
defaulted loans, the sources said.
"There is a significant amount of debt relief and a fair
amount of creditor protection language. There may also be ways
in which bondholders overtime can recoup losses," one of the two
sources said.
While sovereigns from Argentina to Greece have used GDP
warrants as part of debt restructurings to link repayment to
economic performance, the island nation is expected to rely on a
different structure given the small size of its economy.
"It's not going to be GDP warrants," said the second source.
"But it is related to another potential revenue stream of the
country."
BroadSpan Capital, which is advising a committee of
bondholders and White Oak, which is advising the sovereign, did
not reply to requests for comment.
Grenada defaulted on a US$193m 2025 international bond as
well as some local debt in early 2013, after being hit by
devastating hurricanes in 2004 and 2005 and by the global
financial crisis.
The 2025 bonds were quoted on Tuesday at a wide bid-offer
spread of 20-30, according to one trader.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Edited by Paul Kilby)