NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Grenada took an innovative
approach this week as it reached a restructuring deal with bond
creditors that includes a two-phase haircut and special warrants
related to the tiny Caribbean island's citizenship-by-investment
programme.
The deal, which covers some US$262m of international and
local bonds on which the island defaulted in early 2013, ends
lengthy negotiations with creditors, who will take a 50% loss on
the face value of their holdings.
Only half of that debt relief, however, will take place
upfront. The remainder will be subject to Grenada's successful
completion of an existing three-year programme with the
International Monetary Fund, which is expected to end in 2017.
In exchange for their holdings, bondholders will receive new
15-year amortising bonds carrying a coupon of 7%.
"The innovative feature is to condition at least part of the
debt stock reduction to performance," said a person familiar
with the negotiations. "Everyone wants Grenada to perform and
this is an incentive for them to stick to the (IMF) programme."
Grenada will receive debt relief worth 19% of its GDP
through the restructuring, a much-needed reprieve considering
that the country's total public sector debt reached 111% of GDP
in 2014, according to IMF estimates.
As an additional compensation for their losses, bondholders
may also be able participate in some of the revenues generated
by Grenada's citizenship-by-investment programme, which aims to
attract capital by offering foreigners local citizenship in
exchange for investments in real estate projects or donations to
a government fund.
The revenue-sharing scheme will be carried out through
specifically designed warrants, which could be either issued as
separate securities or embedded in the contracts of the
restructured bonds, according to the same source.
After a minimum threshold is met, the share of revenues
received by bondholders will increase progressively with the
overall amount collected but remain considerably below 50%, the
source said.
HURRICANE CLAUSE
The sovereign is also in discussions with bondholders over
the inclusion of a "hurricane clause" in the terms of the new
bonds, which could allow a moratorium on debt payments in the
event of a natural disaster wreaking havoc through the island.
Grenada said it expected to complete the bond restructuring
through an exchange offer in the second quarter of 2015, once
the documentation for the new notes had been finalised.
The island nation defaulted on a US$193m 2025 international
bond issue and on local bonds with the same maturity in early
2013, after a series of hurricanes and the global financial
crisis devastated its economy.
The announcement of the deal with bondholders came on the
heels of a similar agreement Grenada struck with Taiwan's
export-import bank in January over an unpaid US$36.6m loan.
