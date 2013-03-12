UPDATE 1-Greece's Alpha Bank Q1 profit grows as bad debt charges decline
* Loan impairment charges fall 19 pct q/q (Adds CEO comment, details, background)
March 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday lowered its foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada to SD from CCC-plus, citing the government's decision to miss a coupon payment on bonds due 2025.
S&P said that Grenada does not expect to have the funds to pay the coupon during the grace period.
* Loan impairment charges fall 19 pct q/q (Adds CEO comment, details, background)
AMSTERDAM, May 31 Dutch bank ING Groep plans to move dozens of jobs, including corporate bond and commodities traders, from Amsterdam to London, the leading Dutch business newspaper reported on Wednesday.