NEW YORK Oct 16 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
on Tuesday raised its foreign currency sovereign credit rating
on Grenada to CCC-plus from SD after the country paid a coupon
that had been overdue.
"On Oct. 15, 2012, holders of the government of Grenada's
US$193 million bond received full payment on the coupon due on
Sept. 15, 2012," S&P said in a statement. "This payment cured
the sovereign default."
But the agency warned it could cut Grenada's ratings again.
"The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade
if liquidity pressures remain acute and funding options become
more limited over the next 12 months," S&P said.