Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
Sept 25 Grenkeleasing AG : * Says stable shareholder structure secured for the long term * Says grenke family has established a family company to ensure continuity,
stable shareholder structure Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
NEW YORK, April 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb faces trial on Wednesday in what authorities have called the first criminal securities fraud case involving municipal bonds.