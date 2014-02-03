BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT Feb 3 Grenkeleasing AG : * Says Grenkeleasing AG intends scrip dividend * Says to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per ordinary share for the business year
2013 * Says shareholders shall have the right to receive the dividend either in cash or partially in cash and partially in shares
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: