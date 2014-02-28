BRIEF-Zions Bancorp announces full redemption of Series F 7.90 pct non-cumulative perpetual stock
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Grenkeleasing AG : * Says plans to offer its shareholders a choice in the type of dividend * Says issuance of new shares from existing authorised capital is planned * Says will propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the 2013 fiscal year
