April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, April 2 Grenkeleasing AG : * Says new business growth of 12.8% in the first quarter of 2014 * Says is within forecast range 13 to 16% new business growth in 2014 after
first quarter
LONDON, April 20 British asset manager Schroders said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Swiss-based private equity firm Adveq for an undisclosed sum, as part of efforts to grow its private assets business.