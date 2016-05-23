May 23 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 27, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/g6OSF7

