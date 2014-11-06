BRIEF-PolarityTE enters agreement with Cell Therapy And Regenerative Medicine
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
Nov 6 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says wins bid to provide banking equipment to Bank of China for 299 million yuan (48.92 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u2yBxt
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1118 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
