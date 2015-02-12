BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit rises 14.5 percent y/y to 807.4 million yuan ($129.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vmTCAm
($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan