* 7.5 GW added in 2011 - preliminary data
* Slightly exceeds 7.4 GW in 2010
* Pace suggests further subsidy cuts in July
(Recasts, adds background, analyst quotes)
By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 New solar installations
reached a fresh record of 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in Germany in 2011,
playing into the hands of advocates for steeper cuts in tariff
subsidies to reduce growth of solar power and the resulting
higher costs for consumers.
The figure slightly exceeds the 7.4 GW recorded in 2010,
German network regulatory agency Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) said
in a statement on Monday.
Boosted by lavish tariff incentives, Germany became the
world's largest solar market by installations and a major sales
market of sector bellwethers such as U.S.-based First Solar
, China's Suntech, Norway's Renewable Energy
Corp and Germany's SMA Solar.
But the country has been cutting those favourable tariffs in
an effort to force the industry to lower its costs faster and
head off steep rises in energy bills for companies and
households, which are required by law to pay the feed-in
tariffs.
Additions in December alone amounted to 3 GW, the agency
said, citing preliminary figures and adding that the pace of
installations could trigger a 15 percent cut in tariffs under
the feed-in law for renewable energy from July 2012, if
unabated.
Under previous regulation, it would take the installion of
only 225 megawatts (MW) between January and April of this year
to reach a level that would trigger a 15 percent cut in
subsidies from mid-year, BnetzA President Matthias Kurth said.
"We see proponents of an annual installation cap gaining
influence in the discussion, especially in the context of an
overall weakening economy, making politicians more sensitive to
cost burdens in the manufacturing industry sector," Equinet
analyst Stefan Freudenreich said.
The contribution of solar to Germany's overall power output
so far is modest at just over 3 percent, or 18 billion kilowatt
hours (kWh).
DZ Bank analyst Sven Kuerten also said the risk of a hard
subsidy cap on new installations was increasing.
In November, Germany's Economy Ministry released a paper
proposing to reduce the annual growth of new photovoltaic
installations to 1,000 megawatts, or 1 GW, a move that would
dethrone the country as the world's largest market for solar
panels.
A similar move caused Spain to fall from a rank as the
world's biggest market in 2008 to an expected No.8 position in
2011.
(editing by Jane Baird)