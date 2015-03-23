BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Pq6k6p Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Grieg Seafood ASA
* The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of NOK 0.5 per share.
* Shareholders' meeting is scheduled to 28 May 2015, and given approval the shares will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 0.5 as from 29 May 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016