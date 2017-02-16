(Adds investment level, more on outlook)
Feb 16 Grieg Seafood Asa
* Grieg seafood q4 ebit before adjustment nok 456 million
(Reuters poll nok 450 million)
* Grieg seafood plans dividend of nok 3 per share
* Says strong market expected ahead
* Says 2017 investments to rise to NOK 600 million from less
than NOK 300 million in 2016
* To invest NOK 100 million in Rogaland smolt plant
expansion, NOK 100 million in Finnmark smolt plan expansion, NOK
200 million in new sites and NOK 200 million in maintenance
* Grieg seafood q4 revenue nok 2,069 million (Reuters poll
nok 2.0 billion)
* Overall EBIT per kilo was NOK 21.80 in Q4
* Norway EBIT per kilo was NOK 27.9 in Q4, Shetland had NOK
8.8 per kilo, BC had NOK 7 per kilo
* Grieg seafood 2017 harvest guidance 70,000 tonnes versus
70,000 tonnes seen in January (Reuters poll 69,600 tonnes)
* Harvest forecast for 2017 was cut in January by 3,000
tonnes due to an outbreak of ISA in Finnmark
* Harvest volume in q1 2017 is likely to be 8,400 tons, down
from Q4 harvest of 20,917 tons
* A stated goal is to reduce cost level to industry average,
or lower. Company will also be aiming to increase production by
10% annually in period 2018-2020
* In a global perspective, there are expectations of limited
supply-side growth in salmon market. There is strong underlying
demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected in 2017
* All employees will receive an extra bonus on top of
existing bonus agreements. This cost is included in q4 figures
* Salmon sold on fixed price contracts stood at 32% in q4
2016, and this was a factor which reduced level of realised
prices. This proportion is expected to be around 60% in q1 2017
* Increase in proportion of fixed price contracts must be
considered in light of a low harvest volume in q1
* Global fish farming industry supply of salmon seen rising
by about 2 pct in 2017 from 2016 after falling by around 6 pct
year/year in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)