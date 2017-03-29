WARSAW, March 29 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, said on Wednesday it set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 508 million zlotys ($129.42 million).

This confirms Reuters report on Tuesday, which said the company has set the final IPO price at the low end of the 5.7-6.5 zlotys range.

Griffin's IPO includes up to 22.2 million of new shares, from which it will raise 126.5 million zlotys and 59.1 million of existing shares being sold by entities indirectly controlled by Oaktree Capital Group LLC fund.

In addition, the existing shareholders have decided to sell up to 7.9 million of shares in the over-allotment option.

Griffin Premium plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in April. ($1 = 3.9252 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)