WARSAW, March 28 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, has set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys ($1.46) per share, market sources said after book building for the float ended on Tuesday.

* Griffin's IPO includes up to 22.2 million of new shares and 59.1 million of existing shares being sold by entities indirectly controlled by Oaktree Capital Group LLC fund.

* In addition, the existing shareholders have pledged to sell up to 7.9 million of shares in the over-allotment option and before the completion of book building they might decide to increase the number of sold shares by the maximum of 26,786,383.

* The price range of offered shares had been set earlier at 5.7 - 6.5 zlotys per share.

* Griffin Premium RE declined to comment on the IPO price. ($1 = 3.8965 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)