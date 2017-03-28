WARSAW, March 28 Griffin Premium RE, part of
Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, has set the final
price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys ($1.46)
per share, market sources said after book building for the float
ended on Tuesday.
* Griffin's IPO includes up to 22.2 million of new shares
and 59.1 million of existing shares being sold by entities
indirectly controlled by Oaktree Capital Group LLC fund.
* In addition, the existing shareholders have pledged to
sell up to 7.9 million of shares in the over-allotment option
and before the completion of book building they might decide to
increase the number of sold shares by the maximum of 26,786,383.
* The price range of offered shares had been set earlier at
5.7 - 6.5 zlotys per share.
* Griffin Premium RE declined to comment on the IPO price.
($1 = 3.8965 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by
Lidia Kelly)