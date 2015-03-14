WARSAW, March 14 Luxembourg's Griffin Real
Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco have agreed to buy Polish
billionaire Michal Solowow's 41.55-percent stake in business
space developer Echo Investment, the Polish company said late on
Friday.
The deal, in which an entity belonging to Griffin and to a
Pimco-managed fund will purchase the stake, was signed on Feb.
28 and needs to be approved by the antimonopoly watchdog, Echo
Investment said in a statement, without giving any further
details.
The Polish developer, which is listed on the Warsaw bourse,
has a total market value of $720 million. Solowow's plans to
sell his stake were first reported in July 2014.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)