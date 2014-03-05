MADRID, March 5 Spanish blood products group Grifols sold $1 billion euros of a 2022 bond at a coupon of 5.25 percent on Wednesday, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

The group said it will use the funds raised from the issuance to pay down a $1.1 billion bond sold in January 2011 which carried a coupon of 8.25 percent. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)