BRIEF-United Therapeutics announces $250 mln share repurchase program
MADRID, March 5 Spanish blood products group Grifols sold $1 billion euros of a 2022 bond at a coupon of 5.25 percent on Wednesday, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator.
The group said it will use the funds raised from the issuance to pay down a $1.1 billion bond sold in January 2011 which carried a coupon of 8.25 percent. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON, April 28 A special U.K. Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) set up in 2010 spent over 1.2 billion pounds ($1.55 bln) but failed to deliver value for patients or society and may have caused unnecessary suffering, an analysis has found.