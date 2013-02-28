BRIEF-Medinet to issue new shares and unsecured convertible bonds
* Says it will issue 1.4 million new shares, at the price of 118 yen and raise 161.9 million yen
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols reported a more than fivefold rise in full-year profit for 2012 to 257 million euros ($336.90 million), buoyed by its acquisition of U.S. firm Talecris last June and its wide geographic presence outside its depressed home market.
Barcelona-based Grifols said sales grew 46 percent year-on-year to reach 2.6 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)
* LIDDS RECEIVES PATENT PROTECTION FOR NANOZOLID TECHNOLOGY IN INDIA