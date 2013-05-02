MADRID May 2 Spanish pharmaceutical company
Grifols said on Thursday net profit rose 19 percent in
the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 115.7 million
euros ($152.6 million), boosted by overseas sales, especially
Latin America and Asia.
Including the one-time costs from the acquisition of U.S.
company Talecris last June, the world's third-largest blood
products maker said net profit rose 34.8 percent to 91 million
euros.
Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates over 90 percent of
its sales outside its recession-hit home market, said first
quarter revenue increased 2.6 percent to 683.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano)