MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Grifols said on Tuesday it was targeting an EBITDA margin of 31 to 33 percent in the medium-term.

In a presentation to the stock exchange regulator after its nine-month results, the plasma products maker said it saw opportunities for better margins in its bioscience division in the medium-term after the ramping up of new plants.

Grifols also projected greater plasma collection possibilities with 20 "relocations and openings" in 2015. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; writing by Sarah Morris)