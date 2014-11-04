BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Grifols said on Tuesday it was targeting an EBITDA margin of 31 to 33 percent in the medium-term.
In a presentation to the stock exchange regulator after its nine-month results, the plasma products maker said it saw opportunities for better margins in its bioscience division in the medium-term after the ramping up of new plants.
Grifols also projected greater plasma collection possibilities with 20 "relocations and openings" in 2015. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; writing by Sarah Morris)
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: