MADRID, July 31 Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols, the world's third-largest blood products maker, said on Wednesday net profit rose 37 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 182.8 million euros ($242 million), boosted by overseas sales, especially in the United States.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates over 90 percent of its sales outside its recession-hit home market, said first half revenue was 1.38 billion euros, up 4.9 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)