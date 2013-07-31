MADRID, July 31 Spanish pharmaceutical company
Grifols, the world's third-largest blood products
maker, said on Wednesday net profit rose 37 percent in the first
half from a year earlier to 182.8 million euros ($242 million),
boosted by overseas sales, especially in the United States.
Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates over 90 percent of
its sales outside its recession-hit home market, said first half
revenue was 1.38 billion euros, up 4.9 percent from the same
period last year.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)