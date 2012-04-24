* Quarterly profit 67.5 mln euros vs 52.5 mln forecast

* Sees $55 mln annual savings on debt costs from 2nd qtr

* Shares jump 6.6 percent (Adds analyst, shares, financial savings)

MADRID, April 24 Shares in Spain's Grifols jumped on Tuesday after the world's third largest blood products maker said quarterly net profit doubled to 67.5 million euros ($88.6 million), lifted by contribution from U.S. unit Talecris and beating forecasts.

The Barcelona-based drug company said revenues grew 17.7 percent to 666.7 million euros, driven by growth across all of its main divisions and with more than 90 percent generated outside recession-hit Spain.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 52.5 million euros and revenus of 615 million.

"Topline is already benefiting from synergies in revenues and underlying profitability is progressing much faster than the slight sequential improvement that we were anticipating," Bryan Garnier said in a note to clients.

Grifols' shares, which are the best-performing Spanish blue chip stock this year with a 28 percent gain, were up 6.6 percent to 17.68 euros by 0743 GMT, outpacing a 1.3 percent rise on the Spanish stock market.

U.S. peer Baxter International Inc also reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week, helped by an acquisition and strong demand for its treatments for hemophilia and immune deficiencies.

First-quarter net profit for Grifols was affected by financial costs from the $4 billion purchase of Talecris, but the firm has negotiated better terms on its debt to save about $55 million in annual costs from the second quarter of this year, it said. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; editing by Fiona Ortiz)