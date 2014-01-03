BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
MADRID Jan 3 Spanish blood products group Grifols said on Friday it had signed a $1.5 billion bridge loan to back its purchase of the blood transfusion testing unit of Switzerland's Novartis, agreed last November.
Grifols said Nomura, BBVA and Morgan Stanley had provided the financing. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Radius Health Inc's drug to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture or those who have failed other therapies.