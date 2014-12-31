Dec 31 Grifols SA

* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a new Grifols Biologicals Inc. purification plant in Los Angeles, California

* New plant, for the manufacturer of Immune Globulin Injection through the investment of 53 million euros ($64.40 million), to begin operations in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/174vxZC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8230 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobas)