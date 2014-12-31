BRIEF-Beijing Tiantan Biological Products to pay div of 3 yuan/10 shares for 2016
April 27Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
Dec 31 Grifols SA
* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a new Grifols Biologicals Inc. purification plant in Los Angeles, California
* New plant, for the manufacturer of Immune Globulin Injection through the investment of 53 million euros ($64.40 million), to begin operations in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/174vxZC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8230 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobas)
April 27Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
WASHINGTON, April 26 An adviser to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Wednesday the distressed U.S. territory would not necessarily file for bankruptcy if it failed to reach a debt restructuring deal with creditors before Monday's negotiating deadline.