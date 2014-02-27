MADRID Feb 27 Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols, the world's third-largest blood products maker, reported on Thursday a 34.6 percent year-on-year rise in 2013 net profit to 345.6 million euros ($472.3 million), boosted by overseas sales.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates most of its sales outside Spain, said full-year revenue was 2.74 billion euros, up 4.6 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)