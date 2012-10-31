BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
MADRID Oct 31 Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols said its nine-month net profit had increased more than four times year-on-year on Wednesday, boosted by its acquisition of U.S. firm Talecris in June of 2011.
Grifols, the best performing stock on Spain's bluechip index over the past year, reported a net profit of 197 million euros ($255.66 million) and revenues of 1.96 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.
The Barcelona-based company, a market leader in North America, said it continued to reduce exposure to its crisis-hit home market Spain, which now accounts for just 8 percent of its turnover. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.