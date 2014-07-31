(Refiles to change identifying slug)

MADRID, July 31 Spanish healthcare firm Grifols said first half adjusted net profit rose 25 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll and boosted by the purchase of a diagnostics business early this year.

The plasma products maker said profit adjusted for non-recurring items associated with the recent acquisition rose to 288.7 million euros ($386.60 million).

Grifols, which makes about 90 percent of sales abroad, said net revenues rose 16.7 percent to 1.61 billion euros. A Reuters poll of seven analysts expected an average 298 million euros in profit and 1.63 billion euros in revenues.

The Barcelona-based company's main activity is making plasma derivatives by separating plasma obtained from blood into proteins, which are then used in the treatment of ailments such as immunodeficiency. ($1 = 0.7468 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)