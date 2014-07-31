(Refiles to change identifying slug)
MADRID, July 31 Spanish healthcare firm Grifols
said first half adjusted net profit rose 25 percent on
Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll and boosted by the purchase of a diagnostics business early
this year.
The plasma products maker said profit adjusted for
non-recurring items associated with the recent acquisition rose
to 288.7 million euros ($386.60 million).
Grifols, which makes about 90 percent of sales abroad, said
net revenues rose 16.7 percent to 1.61 billion euros. A Reuters
poll of seven analysts expected an average 298 million euros in
profit and 1.63 billion euros in revenues.
The Barcelona-based company's main activity is making plasma
derivatives by separating plasma obtained from blood into
proteins, which are then used in the treatment of ailments such
as immunodeficiency. ($1 = 0.7468 Euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)