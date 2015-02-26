Feb 26 Spain's Grifols

* Says 2014 adjusted net profit 597.9 million euros ($679.57 million), up 32.8 percent from a year earlier and compared to 596 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 1.074 billion euros in 2014, up 17.1 percent from 2013 and compared to 1.07 billion euros in a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1A9s2Yg] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)