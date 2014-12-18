Dec 18 Grivalia Properties REIC

* Says the announced 0.1 euro per share dividend will be paid from Jan. 13, 2015

* Says dividend's ex-dividend date is Jan. 5, 2015

* Says dividend's record date is Jan. 7, 2015

