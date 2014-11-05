UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
Nov 5 Grivalia Properties REIC
* 9M interest income down 9 percent at 5.2 million euros
* 9M funds from operations at 33 million euros
* 9M net profit at 36 million euros versus loss 2 million euros year ago
* 9M net cash on Sep. 30, 2014 at 170 million euros versus 191 million euros at year-end
* Net asset value on sep. 30, 2014 at 8.32 euros per share
* 9M leasing revenue at 36.7 million euros versus 27.8 million euros
* Debt at 65 million euros versus 125 million euros from year-end Source text: bit.ly/1tytC5Z
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.