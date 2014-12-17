Dec 17 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Says that acquisition of a third warehouse in Aspropyrgos will not be completed

* Says that current acquired portfolio of warehouses is 84 percent

* Says that acquisition of third warehouse not completed due to non satisfactory agreement and technical diligence of the property

