BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Says that acquisition of a third warehouse in Aspropyrgos will not be completed
* Says that current acquired portfolio of warehouses is 84 percent
* Says that acquisition of third warehouse not completed due to non satisfactory agreement and technical diligence of the property
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO