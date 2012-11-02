BRIEF-Liuzhou Liangmianzhen to sell entire 35 pct stake in sucrose unit for 65.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 35 percent stake in its Yancheng-based sucrose unit for 65.6 million yuan
HAMBURG Nov 2 German new car registrations rose by slightly more than 1 percent in October, an auto-industry source said on Friday.
New car registrations slumped 11 percent in September which had two working days less than October. Market demand is still stagnating despite the small gain, the source said, declining to be identified because the matter is confidential. (Reporting By Jan Schwartz; Writing By Andreas Cremer)
* Says it plans to sell entire 35 percent stake in its Yancheng-based sucrose unit for 65.6 million yuan
June 4 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd :