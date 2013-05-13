FRANKFURT May 13 Investor TPG Capital
and the private equity arm of Credit Suisse are
speeding up preparations for a divestment of German bathroom
fittings maker Grohe, two people familiar with the
transaction said.
The transaction is run as a so-called dual track process
that may result in an initial public offering (IPO) or sale to a
competitor or other investor and may take place in the third or
fourth quarter, the sources said.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
are set to be mandated shortly as organisers of the
flotation or sale, they said, adding Deutsche Bank,
and UBS have also secured roles in the potential deal.
Grohe, its owners and the banks declined to comment.