AMSTERDAM May 30 The Dutch government said on
Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be
produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while
still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm),
assuming average temperatures.
That's slightly below the 21.6 bcm the government has
proposed producing for the coming five years beginning October
1.
The study was carried out by national gas grid transmission
operator Gasunie following a request by parliament.
The Netherlands has been cutting output at the Groningen
field, Europe's largest, to reduce the risk of earthquakes
caused by production.
In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk
Kamp said Gasunie and NAM, the Shell/ExxonMobil joint venture
that operates the Groningen field, is investigating whether
reduction can be further cut at the Loppersum cluster, near to
where several relatively strong quakes have occurred.
