(Adds reasons for the suit)
AMSTERDAM, April 13 A Dutch court said on Monday
it plans to issue a provisional ruling on April 14 in a lawsuit
challenging the government's gas production policy at the
Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.
In a statement, the Council of State said it would publish
the written ruling on its website on Tuesday afternoon.
In the suit, groups from the province of Groningen are
seeking to have production reduced, arguing that the government
has failed to take seriously the threat to citizens' safety from
the earthquakes production can cause.
At a hearing earlier this month, the presiding judge said he
was unlikely to drastically curtail production, given that the
Dutch government is already reviewing plans for the field.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)