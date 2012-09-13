BRIEF-Cogint says has not received communications from SEC regarding allegations by anonymous short-seller
* Cogint Inc says responds to "false statements and allegations" by an anonymous short seller and blogger known as "Une Mon"
(Kepler corrects to say raises ratings on Grontmij to buy in text, headline)
Sept 13 Sept 13 Grontmij NV : * Kepler raises Grontmij to "buy" from "reduce"; raises price target to 3 euros from 2 euros For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Cogint Inc says responds to "false statements and allegations" by an anonymous short seller and blogger known as "Une Mon"
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent