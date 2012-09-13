(Kepler corrects to say raises ratings on Grontmij to buy in text, headline)

Sept 13 Sept 13 Grontmij NV : * Kepler raises Grontmij to "buy" from "reduce"; raises price target to 3 euros from 2 euros