AMSTERDAM, July 16 Dutch engineering company Grontmij said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its French monitoring & testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.

The French unit reviews building materials and makes geotechnical studies, Siparex said in in a joint statement with Grontmij. Other buyers include Bpifrance Investissement, Cathay Capital and BNP Paribas Développement, Grontmij said.

The divestment, which is worth 71 million euros including debt, will help Grontmij focus on its engineering operations and reduce debt. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)