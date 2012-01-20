UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
AMSTERDAM, JAN 20 - Dutch engineer Grontmij , which has been under financial pressure, said executive board member Jean-Luc Schnoebelen had been suspended because he had not been cooperative over the company's shake-up.
"Attempts to arrive at a constructive solution have unfortunately failed and it has been determined that there is now an irreparable breach of confidence," Grontmij said on Friday.
It said the supervisory board decided to suspend Schnoebelen with immediate effect and a proposal to terminate his position will be put to an extraordinary shareholder meeting on March 9.
It said it would propose the appointments of Michiel Jaski, the chief executive, and Frits Vervoort, the chief financial officier, as members of the executive board, and Schnoebelen's dismissal at the EGM. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)
