BRIEF-Ak Sigorta Q1 net result turns to profit of 24.5 million lira
* Q1 unconsolidated net profit of 24.5 million lira ($6.72 million) versus loss of 2.7 million lira year ago
June 11 Grontmij Nv :
* Terminates sale agreement with Flevo Invest for Naarderbos golf course
* Grontmij has reached this decision following extensive efforts to enforce execution of agreement
* Still intends to sell golf course and will now seek discussion with other interested parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 unconsolidated net profit of 24.5 million lira ($6.72 million) versus loss of 2.7 million lira year ago
SAO PAULO, April 20 The Brazilian central bank found no evidence of accounting fraud at the time of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender in 2009.