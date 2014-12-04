Dec 4 Closely watched bond investor Bill Gross
on Thursday lambasted central banks around the world for
unconventional monetary easing and advised investors to curb
risk-taking going into 2015 as global markets are reaching "the
point of low return" and diminishing liquidity.
Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
, said "investors may want to begin to take some chips
off the table," given the current environment. "Raise asset
quality, reduce duration, and prepare for at least a halt of
asset appreciation engineered upon a false central bank premise
of artificial yields, QE (Quantitative Easing) and the trickling
down of faux wealth to the working class."
In his third investment outlook letter since joining Janus
Capital Group Inc, Gross asked: "How could they? How
could policymakers have allowed so much debt to be created in
the first place, and then failed to regulate their own system
accordingly? How could they have thought that money printing and
debt creation could create wealth instead of just more and more
debt?"
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)