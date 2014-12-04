(Adds flow figures into Janus Capital, Gross quotes)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 4 Bill Gross, the closely watched
bond investor, on Thursday lambasted central banks around the
world for unconventional monetary easing and advised investors
to curb risk-taking going into 2015 as global markets are
reaching "the point of low return" and diminishing liquidity.
Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
, said "investors may want to begin to take some chips
off the table," given the current environment. "Raise asset
quality, reduce duration, and prepare for at least a halt of
asset appreciation engineered upon a false central bank premise
of artificial yields, QE (Quantitative Easing) and the trickling
down of faux wealth to the working class."
In his third investment outlook letter since joining Janus
Capital Group Inc, Gross asked: "How could they? How
could policymakers have allowed so much debt to be created in
the first place, and then failed to regulate their own system
accordingly? How could they have thought that money printing and
debt creation could create wealth instead of just more and more
debt?"
The Janus Global Unconstrained portfolio, which Gross began
managing in October, attracted an estimated $364 million in
client deposits in the first full month since his arrival,
bringing assets to $442.9 million through Oct. 31, according to
Morningstar data. Janus Capital posted a total of $1.1 billion
in net inflows in October, the largest net deposits this year,
after hiring Gross.
Last month, Soros Fund Management LLC, chaired by legendary
investor George Soros, invested $500 million in an account run
by Gross, Denver-based Janus Capital said.
The roughly $7 trillion pumped into the financial system
since the financial crisis by the world's three biggest central
banks has succeeded mostly in lifting prices of securities
rather than the cost of goods and workers' wages, Gross said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the European
Central Bank have all taken extraordinary policy measures since
the 2008 crisis to stabilize their economies and try to create a
moderate amount of inflation.
Results have largely been disappointing, with none of the
three central banks able to guide their preferred measures of
inflation to their target levels of around 2 percent.
"It has been a nursery rhyme experience for sure, but more
than likely without a fairy tale ending," Gross said.
Gross, whose letters to investors are as famous for their
quirky asides and analogies as they are for their economic and
market analysis, introduced his December investment outlook
letter with a children's nursery rhyme to convey the state of
the world today: "Punch and Judy fought for a pie. Punch gave
Judy a sock in the eye. Said Punch to Judy, 'Would you like
anymore?' Said Judy to Punch, "No my eye is too sore."
Gross, who has absorbed quite a few blows lately himself
after a run of mediocre returns and billions of outflows from
various funds he previously managed, said: "Can a debt crisis be
cured with more debt? It is difficult to envision a return to
normalcy within my lifetime (shorter than it is for most of
you)."
Gross, long known and still considered the world's "Bond
King," quit bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco)
on Sept. 26 for distant rival Janus. Two sources had told
Reuters he was expected to be fired the next day.
Gross helped launch Pimco more than four decades ago and
built into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse, only to see his
reputation suffer after a run of lackluster returns, more than a
year-and-a-half of outflows from Pimco's flagship fund, and
unflattering stories about his management style.
Gross said in his latest investment outlook that if Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen were Little Miss Muffet, "she would
be hoping to eat the 'curds and whey' of 2 percent to 3 percent
real economic growth while avoiding spiderous increases in
future prices.
"Ah, policymakers. Perhaps the last five years have been one
giant nursery rhyme," he wrote.
