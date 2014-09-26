BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 * William Gross' latest resignation from PIMCO was going to be accepted tomorrow and he resigned before that - source * There is a detailed succession plan ready to be announced at PIMCO - source * PIMCO was thoroughly prepared for Gross' exit, pimco was not caught unaware -source * Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source * Gross has walked away from PIMCO without a severance package - source * PIMCO's William Gross had been clashing with the executive committee and had threatened to quit multiple times - source
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.