Aug 27 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut
the general obligation bond rating of Michigan's Grosse Pointe
Public Schools to Aa2 from Aa1, affecting about $47.8 million of
debt.
The downgrade reflects the district's weakened financial
position, the rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's also assigned the district a negative outlook,
citing its "modest reserve levels which provide limited
flexibility to offset potential budget variations."
Grosse Pointe is a small affluent suburb bordering Detroit
in Wayne County, with a population of just more than 5,000.
"Continuing to support the Aa2 rating are a sizable tax
base, strong macroeconomic profile and manageable-debt burden,"
Moody's said.