July 13 Mindy Grossman, the chief executive of
HSN Inc, considered but turned down an opportunity to
become JCPenney Co's next chief executive, the Wall
Street Journal said on Sunday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Talks with Grossman, who runs the Home Shopping Network, had
progressed to an advanced stage but broke down about two months
ago after sides failed to agree on terms, the report said,
citing sources.
Meanwhile, the retailer's board of directors is continuing
to hunt for a successor to current Penney Chief Executive Myron
Ullman, and no appointment is imminent, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately reach officials at HSN Inc and
JCPenney.
