LONDON, April 17 Grosvenor Group, the Duke of
Westminster's property firm that owns most of London's upmarket
Belgravia and Mayfair districts, saw its returns fall to 9
percent last year on the back of weak retail values in Europe.
The firm is owned by the Grosvenor family, which holds the
Duke of Westminster title. The current patriarch is Gerald
Cavendish Grosvenor, listed as Britain's fourth richest person
on The Sunday Times Rich List 2011.
Government austerity measures which hit consumer spending in
Europe saw Grosvenor's returns, based on rental income and
property prices, fall from 10.9 percent in 2010.
"The outlook is far from certain and we expect the coming
decade in the global property market to be tough," Grosvenor
chief executive Mark Preston said on Tuesday.
"I do not see it (European retail) picking up or
deteriorating in particular this year."
Despite falling returns, the company added 6.7 percent to
its value in 2011 as property values extended a recovery after
the credit crisis. Net assets were 2.9 billion pounds ($4.6
billion), versus 2.78 billion in 2010.
Like other developers, Grosvenor will increase the amount of
high-end residential schemes it does versus offices and shops,
Preston said.
Values for the most expensive London homes have risen 44
percent in the past three years on the back of strong overseas
demand from buyers looking to shield assets from global economic
volatility, consultancy Knight Frank said.
Outside Grosvenor's historic London estate, which it has
owned for over 300 years, the company has investments in Brazil,
China and North America as well as an international fund
management business.