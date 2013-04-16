* Grosvenor says luxury home price growth unsustainable
* Group focusing on diversification to offset risk
* Pretax profit rises 12.5 pct, returns fall to 7.2 pct
LONDON, April 16 Grosvenor Group,
which owns most of London's upscale Mayfair and Belgravia
districts, said the rate of luxury home price growth in the
capital looked unsustainable after years of foreigners pouring
cash into the safe-haven market.
Luxury home prices have surged 53 percent since 2009,
compared with 25 percent in Greater London, as investors sought
refuge from Europe's debt crisis, and political uncertainty in
the Arab world and Russia, property group Knight Frank said.
The buoyant market has since attracted a slew of commercial
developers such as British Land and Land Securities
while Grosvenor has also cashed in by converting
offices back to their original use as homes.
"The extremely high rate of growth over the last two, three
years is a thing I'm concerned about and I think it's probably
unsustainable," Grosvenor's Chief Executive Mark Preston told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"As those crises recede then perhaps there's less interest
in capital moving internationally for safe haven reasons," he
said. "(And) we're reaching values in prime London that are just
extremely high by historic standards."
Preston said Grosvenor would focus on diversifying the
business further this year by investing in Canadian residential
and British rental homes to offset the risk of slowing price
growth in the luxury housing market.
London is the third most expensive place to buy a home after
Monaco and Hong Kong at 2,540 pounds ($3,900) per square foot,
Knight Frank data showed.
Grosvenor is one of the first major London luxury home
owners to warn of the sector's risks.
The firm is controlled by the Grosvenor family, headed by
Gerald Grosvenor - the Duke of Westminster - whose 7.4 billion
pound fortune placed him at No. 7 in Britain's Sunday Times Rich
List last year.
Its London estate, which it has owned for more than 300
years, comprises 300 acres of Mayfair and Belgravia with more
than 1,500 homes, shops and offices as well as investments in
China, Europe and North America and a fund management arm.
The company said profit before tax rose 12.5 percent to
354.4 million pounds in 2012, driven by central London property
price growth and improved operational performance. The value of
its property assets was 5.8 billion pounds, unchanged from 2011.
Total return, based on rental income and property prices,
fell to 7.2 percent from 9 percent due to losses on a Spanish
office park and property revaluations in continental Europe.