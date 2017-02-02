(Adds CEO comments from interview)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive on
Thursday reported a profit that beat Wall Street expectations
despite lower new-vehicle sales as it cut consumer discounts
dealers control to help it raise profit per vehicle, said Earl
Hesterberg, company chief executive.
Shares of Group 1, the third-largest auto dealer group in
the United States, had given back earlier gains by Thursday
afternoon, and were trading at $78.71 per share, down 0.6
percent. Shares are up 1 percent since the start of the year.
Group 1 reported a 2.4 percent rise of gross profit even as
revenue from new vehicle sales fell 1.7 percent in the quarter.
Net income was $30.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, versus
a loss of $33.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, a year
earlier.
Consumer discounts, some funded by the manufacturer, and
some by the dealer, are used to entice consumers to buy new
vehicles, particularly as a market weakens. While U.S. industry
auto sales set a record high of 17.55 million new vehicles in
2016, Group 1's U.S. new vehicles sold fell 8 percent.
In the fourth quarter, same-store vehicle sales in Texas
fell 8 percent and 17 percent in Oklahoma, largely because the
economy there has been hit by lower energy prices.
Of Group 1's annual new vehicles sold in the fourth quarter,
75 percent were in the U.S. market, 19 percent in Britain, and 6
percent in Brazil. And of the U.S. sales, 49 percent were made
in Texas and 8 percent in Oklahoma.
The outlook is much better for oil prices and energy-related
employment than it was a year ago, said Hesterberg, and a bottom
for employment in the region seems to have been found.
"But the fact is ... I don't think anybody has hired back
any meaningful numbers of people in that sector yet, and that's
the real issue for car sales," he said.
Hesterberg said he thinks that U.S. industry new vehicle
sales in 2017 will be 17.2 million vehicles. That is lower than
many analysts who predict another record or a near-record.
The Group 1 CEO said his forecast is lower because he is
figuring on two interest rate hikes this year, and a cutback in
high-volume manufacturer sales to business, government and
rental fleets. Also, he believes manufacturer consumer discounts
levels may not be sustained into the latter part of the year.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)